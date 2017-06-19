Program seeks to reduce crime, improve quality of life in Toledo
Kids got the chance to play with the fire hose, meet a Toledo police K-9 and get to know the local law enforcement a little bit better. Leaders said that they want to improve the quality of life in the area, which is why they put on events like these.
