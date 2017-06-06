Pledged cash for Toledo pools halfway...

Pledged cash for Toledo pools halfway there

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Summer fun at city of Toledo pools is set to start in roughly three weeks, and the Hicks-Hudson administration has commitments for donations for about half of the money to hire staff it needs. Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson provided nothing for pools in her 2017 budget because she wants the operation completely funded by donations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pound me hard 20 hr TolJay 2
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jun 1 jennac128 45
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun 1 Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May 16 Allen7542 8
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,552,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC