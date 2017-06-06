Pledged cash for Toledo pools halfway there
Summer fun at city of Toledo pools is set to start in roughly three weeks, and the Hicks-Hudson administration has commitments for donations for about half of the money to hire staff it needs. Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson provided nothing for pools in her 2017 budget because she wants the operation completely funded by donations.
