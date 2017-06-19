Plane Fun
Leland Main, 8, left, of Toledo, learns about the "Pietenpol" experimental plane he is sitting in from Dale Messner, right, of Akron, during the Plane Fun Aviation Festival at the Toledo Executive Airport. Kaitlyn Welling, 9, of Millbury, looks back from the passegner's seat in a Piper Cherokee 6 before hitting the sky on a free flight during the Plane Fun Aviation Festival at the Toledo Executive Airport.
