Ohio AG DeWine brings gubernatorial campaign to Toledo
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine addresses concerns with the Metro Toledo Criminal Justice Administrators meeting at the Black Forest Cafe in Oregon, Ohio. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine brings his gubernatorial campaign to the Toledo area Tuesday, in a breakfast "meet and greet" at Charlie's Restaurant in Maumee.
