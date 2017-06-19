New Briquetted Iron Plant for East To...

New Briquetted Iron Plant for East Toledo, OH

Cleveland's Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. announced it will build the Midwest's first-ever plant producing hot briquetted iron used in steelmaking. The $700 million project is expected to break ground in early 2018 on the Ironville site in East Toledo, a former Brownfield site.

