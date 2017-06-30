New bars and restaurants flooding int...

New bars and restaurants flooding into downtown Toledo

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The sign is up at the old Key Bank building, part of ProMedica's new headquarters attracting 1,000 workers for a Barry Bagels Deli. Also coming downtown is the Chop House Restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate... Jun 26 Red Crosse 11
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jun 21 Andrea-ford 46
Bad mothers and carseats Jun 18 Mother of year 1
Pound me hard Jun 9 hot stuff 3
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun 1 Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May '17 Curious kin 7
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,899 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC