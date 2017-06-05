Murals serve to make Toledo more colo...

Murals serve to make Toledo more colorful

Bowling Green State University, East Toledo Family Center, Project E.R & the Ironwood Neighborhood are working together to paint a mural on East Broadway Street. This will be one of five murals that BGSU students have painted on overpasses, blank walls and bridge abutments in Toledo.

