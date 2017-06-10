Mount Nebo pasA tor has plenty to celebrate
Cedric Brock, the pastor at Mount Nebo Baptist Church, will get his doctorate degree and be honored for 24 years of service at his church this weekend. Cedric Brock, the pastor at Mount Nebo Baptist Church, will get his doctorate degree and be honored for 24 years of service at his church this weekend.
