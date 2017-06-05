Monday Memories: Birds of a feather
A sport that was introduced to the United States in 1875 is a key part of Toledo's history. Pigeon racing, the sport of releasing specially trained pigeons, began in Toledo about 100 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Curious
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 1
|jennac128
|45
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC