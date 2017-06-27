Midwest Living gives Toledo some love
"We were surprised - it was kind of neck-and-neck," with Toledo vying for the lead, said Timothy Meinch, travel editor for Midwest Living, in a recent phone call. But, in the end, Champaign-Urbana, Ill., pulled ahead and was voted the magazine's Greatest Midwest Food Town in a contest that ended May 31. Toledo, which finished in second place, will still get a chance to shine in a brief write-up that will "highlight the food scene" in the September/a October issue, Mr. Meinch said, even though, unfortunately, this won't be the big splashy winner's feature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|Mon
|Red Crosse
|11
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 21
|Andrea-ford
|46
|Bad mothers and carseats
|Jun 18
|Mother of year
|1
|Pound me hard
|Jun 9
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Curious kin
|7
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC