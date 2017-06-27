Midwest Living gives Toledo some love

"We were surprised - it was kind of neck-and-neck," with Toledo vying for the lead, said Timothy Meinch, travel editor for Midwest Living, in a recent phone call. But, in the end, Champaign-Urbana, Ill., pulled ahead and was voted the magazine's Greatest Midwest Food Town in a contest that ended May 31. Toledo, which finished in second place, will still get a chance to shine in a brief write-up that will "highlight the food scene" in the September/a October issue, Mr. Meinch said, even though, unfortunately, this won't be the big splashy winner's feature.

