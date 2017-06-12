Microblading becoming popular in Tole...

Microblading becoming popular in Toledo; facilities need to be licensed

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

"Very small cuts with the blade go in the skin and then the pigment gets pushed inside that very small cut," said Long. The experts say it doesn't hurt and perfectly shaped eyebrows last one to three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pound me hard Jun 9 hot stuff 3
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jun 1 jennac128 45
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun 1 Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May 16 Allen7542 8
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,769,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC