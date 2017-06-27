Metroparks trail opens to public
An area that sat as abandoned train tracks for years has been repurposed, giving the community of south Toledo a reason to get outdoors. "Metroparks' overall goal is to have a Metropark within five miles of every resident in Lucas County, connect them all with trails and then activate them with programming and facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|Mon
|Red Crosse
|11
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 21
|Andrea-ford
|46
|Bad mothers and carseats
|Jun 18
|Mother of year
|1
|Pound me hard
|Jun 9
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Curious kin
|7
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC