Metroparks seeks input on ideas for marina site

The Metroparks of the Toledo Area is planning the future of the former Marina District and wants prospective park visitors to offer ideas about what they want at the site. As part of the process to create a master plan for the new, yet-to-be-named park, a public meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria at Waite High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.