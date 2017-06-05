Meijer unveils new grocery app

Scan's and long lines at the grocery store will become a thing of the past for customers at Meijer starting June 22. Shoppers at Meijer in Bowling Green, Maumee, Oregon, Rossford and Downtown Toledo will be able to shop for more than 55,000 items using the Shipt app or online, and can request delivery in just one hour. "I have a five-month-old and a three year old, so I think ordering my groceries online and having them delivered to my home would literally benefit me in so many ways," said Christie, a shopper from Sylvania.

Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.