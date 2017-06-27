Mayoral candidate says 'taxpayers des...

Mayoral candidate says 'taxpayers deserve answers' on Toledo finances

Toledo mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz went on the offensive Tuesday lambasting his two opponents for their handling of city finances and its budget while promising a "taxpayer bill of rights" that included transparency and accountability. "Is the city broke or does it have some unexpected money?" Mr. Kapszukiewicz said during a morning news conference on Regina Parkway.

