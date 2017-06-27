Mayoral candidate says 'taxpayers deserve answers' on Toledo finances
Toledo mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz went on the offensive Tuesday lambasting his two opponents for their handling of city finances and its budget while promising a "taxpayer bill of rights" that included transparency and accountability. "Is the city broke or does it have some unexpected money?" Mr. Kapszukiewicz said during a morning news conference on Regina Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|Mon
|Red Crosse
|11
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 21
|Andrea-ford
|46
|Bad mothers and carseats
|Jun 18
|Mother of year
|1
|Pound me hard
|Jun 9
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Curious kin
|7
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC