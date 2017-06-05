Man with HIV charged with murder in infected partnera s death
An Ohio man accused of not telling his girlfriend that he was HIV-positive has been charged with murder after the woman's death, which was attributed to AIDS. Ronald Murdock, of Toledo, also is charged with felonious assault.
