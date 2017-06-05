Man with HIV charged with murder in i...

Man with HIV charged with murder in infected partnera s death

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

An Ohio man accused of not telling his girlfriend that he was HIV-positive has been charged with murder after the woman's death, which was attributed to AIDS. Ronald Murdock, of Toledo, also is charged with felonious assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pound me hard Mon TolJay 2
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jun 1 jennac128 45
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun 1 Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May 16 Allen7542 8
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,574,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC