Man who previously admitted to killing wife withdraws plea deal

The former City of Toledo worker accused of shooting and killing his wife in December of last year was supposed to be sentenced on Friday but withdrew his plea deal. Terry Campbell allegedly shot and killed the 32-year-old mother of two, Cora, and was facing a minimum 25 year sentence.

