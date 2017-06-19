Man who previously admitted to killing wife withdraws plea deal
The former City of Toledo worker accused of shooting and killing his wife in December of last year was supposed to be sentenced on Friday but withdrew his plea deal. Terry Campbell allegedly shot and killed the 32-year-old mother of two, Cora, and was facing a minimum 25 year sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|8 hr
|Red Crosse
|8
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 21
|Andrea-ford
|46
|Bad mothers and carseats
|Jun 18
|Mother of year
|1
|Pound me hard
|Jun 9
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Curious kin
|7
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC