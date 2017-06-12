Man jumps from apartment building in downtown Toledo
The man, who's name has not been released, was found at about 10:10 a.m. outside of the Riverfront Apartment complex, 245 N. Summit St. Sherron Linear, 38, stood outside of the complex as police investigated today.
