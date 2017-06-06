Man charged with kidnapping, rape to be evaluated for insanity plea
A Toledo man charged with kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl is to be evaluated for a possible insanity plea. Timothy A. Poole, 48, of the 1100 block of Sherman Street appeared this morning before Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Cook who appointed Toledo attorney James Popil to represent him.
