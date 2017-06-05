Man, allegedly on LSD, arrested after running naked and bleeding into west Toledo road
A man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Saturday evening after he ran into traffic, naked and bleeding, in west Toledo. According to police, Vazquez, began to yell after touching the hot engine and began to yell and run in circles.
