Man accused of passing HIV facing murder charges

TOLEDO, OH A Toledo man is facing charges of murder after allegedly infecting a woman with HIV and not telling her. Josh Klempner, Kimberly's son, says no judge could give a sentence great enough to make up for his mother's suffering.

