Man accused of assaulting two TPD officers

Deatrion Toney, 28, was being transported to St. Vincent's in an ambulance when he began getting out of his cot and refusing to listen to medical personnel. When two TPD officers approached the ambulance, Toney came out of the ambulance and began aggressively throwing punches at the officers.

