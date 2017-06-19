Making improvements to Collins Park Water Treatment Plant
According to water treatment manager Warren Henry, Toledo is currently taking bids to start working on adding a Basin 7 and Basin 8 to their facility. "That will allow us to meet future demands going all the way through year 2040, 2050.
