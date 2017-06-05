Lunch at Levis Outdoor Concert Series kicks off Summer in Downtown Toledo
Summer time in downtown Toledo brings food trucks and live music as 'Lunch at Levis Square' returns on June 1, ready to kick off its 12th year. Downtown Toledo Improvement District sponsors this free concert series every Thursday, through September 28, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.
