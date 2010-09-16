Lake High School recognized for servi...

Lake High School recognized for service after 2010 tornado

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Joe Vancena, field operations manager for Rudolph/Libbe, surveys the tornado damage in a classroom during a tour of Lake High School in Millbury on September 16, 2010. A Lake High School sign in Northwood at a building owned by Owens Community College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate... 23 min Ms Sassy 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Wed Andrea-ford 46
Bad mothers and carseats Jun 18 Mother of year 1
Pound me hard Jun 9 hot stuff 3
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun 1 Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,570 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC