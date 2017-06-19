Jet Express offers additional stop at...

Jet Express offers additional stop at Cedar Point this Summer.

A popular ferry service in the area is in full swing with service to another popular destination as the Jet Express has partnered with Cedar Point. After a year of limited service to the Cedar Point marina, the Jet Express is now making regular runs six days a week from the mainland, to Cedar Point and to the Lake Erie Islands.

