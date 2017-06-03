Investors look to revive seedy Toledo hotel

Local investors have purchased the Lorraine Motor Hotel in downtown Toledo with plans to turn the run-down property into a modern hotel with historic touches that's aimed primarily toward business travelers. Ronald Wilson, who is leading the project through Lorraine Hotel 2017 LLC, said the group plans to spend about $1.1 million over the next 18 months cleaning up the property, doing restoration work in the lobby, installing a computer system, getting the on-site restaurant back up and running, and beginning to renovate the first of what will be about 100 guest rooms.

