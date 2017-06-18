In tense Toledo mayoral contest, windfall becomes blowup

Finding $8.2 million sitting idle in a Toledo fund is always a good thing for a city that routinely tries to scrape together enough money to fill the worst of the potholes that cause bone-jarring rides on its streets. But with a mayoral election approaching, the discovery has become a bone of political contention, with critics saying Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson's administration can't keep track of city accounts while the mayor and her supporters respond the money was not idle, just misidentified.

