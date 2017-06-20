Huntington Center nominated as medium capacity venue of the year
For the second straight year, the Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., has been nominated as Medium Capacity Venue of the Year by The Academy of Country Music . "It is truly an honor to be selected as one of only five buildings in the country for the second straight year," said Steve Miller, general manager of the Huntington Center and the SeaGate Convention Centre.
