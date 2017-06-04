Historic Put-in-Bay mansion's treasures going up for auction

CTY Inselruhe31 A human pelvis is among the items found while preparing for a sale at Inselruhe, a home built in 1875 for Minnie Monroe on South Bass Island, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. The Blade/Andy Morrison The house exchanged hands just a few times, and items inside represent each generation dating back to the 1800s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.