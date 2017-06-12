Historic building that caught fire a remnant of famous Toledo architect
The apartment building on 16th Street that erupted into flames on Tuesday evening in Toledo was designed by one of Toledo's most famous architects. Wachter is credited with designing the first building at the Toledo Museum of Art as well as some of Toledo's most well-known churches including Washington Congregational, Park Congregational and Pilgrim Congregational.
