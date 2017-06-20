Former Springfield teacher sentenced to three years in...
A former Springfield High School math teacher who admitted to having sex with a student on several occasions was sentenced today to three years in prison. Kyle McKinch, 28, of the 6000 block of Gettysburg Drive in Sylvania, pleaded guilty April 6 to sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
