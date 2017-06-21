Former city employee wants to change guilty plea in slaying
A former city employee who admitted he killed his estranged wife now wants to withdraw his guilty plea, citing a number of issues with the attorneys he hired. Terry Campbell had admitted killing his estranged wife but now says he was pressured into pleading guilty to aggravated murder, and claims a police robot might have caused the death.
