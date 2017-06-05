Five things you might have missed: 6/5

Five things you might have missed: 6/5

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Pj Sallie, mother of Christina Westfall, who died from an accidental overdose May 20, 2017, holds a collage of her daughter's pictures with family members and friends in her home on May 30. Tim Feasby has started a new tour outfit called Maritime River Tours which is opening this summer on the river to give people river cruises, river tours, and shipping tours at the Toledo Skyway Marina in Toledo, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pound me hard 8 hr TolJay 2
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Sat Curious 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jun 1 jennac128 45
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) Jun 1 Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May 16 Allen7542 8
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,540,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC