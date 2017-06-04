Explore downtown Toledo on a bicycle built for 2 - or 17
Chris Eppard, bottom left, gets set to hop on with other members of her party to peddling together to the next bar on the Glass City Pub Cycle May 13. Pedicab driver Ken Bickel, left, chats with Maxwell Austin, owner of the Glass City Pub Cycle and the Glass City Pedicabs, May 13. Marcia Warnka, center left, laughs with Heidi Busdiecker, center right, during a bar stop on the Glass City Pub Cycle May 13. Lynn Wainscott, center, waves to people at Fricker's as she joins other members of her party in peddling together to the next bar on the Glass City Pub Cycle, May 13. For the past eight years, Glass City Pedicabs and Pub Cycle have brought those ingredients together in a symbiotic relationship in downtown Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Curious
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 1
|jennac128
|45
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC