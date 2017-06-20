East Toledo man who shot live-in girlfriend to death enters pleas
An East Toledo man who shot his live-in girlfriend to death during an argument entered Alford pleas today to reduced charges in her murder. Maurice Kenney, 47, of the 600 block of Church Street was then found guilty by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ruth Ann Franks of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence.
