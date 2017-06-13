District court reaffirms Toledo teen's conviction
Ohio's 6th District Court of Appeals has reconsidered the court's previous decision to overturn the case against a Toledo teen convicted of shooting and killing his friend. The appeals court last week affirmed the conviction of Shonta Jones, Jr., now 19, for involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 14, 2014, death of Carter Coley, Jr., 17. On Jan. 27, the court vacated Jones' plea and conviction based on an Ohio Supreme Court ruling that said juveniles who are certified to stand trial as adults must have a hearing in juvenile court to find whether they are amenable to rehabilitation in the juvenile system.
