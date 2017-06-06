Death-row inmates due in Toledo in 'n...

Death-row inmates due in Toledo in 'near future'

Seven months after announcing the move, state prison officials are releasing few details about a transfer of Ohio's death row inmates to Toledo. More than 100 prisoners awaiting execution will leave the Chillicothe facility for housing at Toledo Correctional Institution.

