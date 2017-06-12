Dads can enjoy variety of softball games with loved ones at Robinson Park
The Toledo Youth Commission, Toledo police and United Hoods Softball is inviting the public to celebrate with them for a day full of fun. Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be a variety of family-friendly activities at Robinson Park.
