Dads can enjoy variety of softball games with loved ones at Robinson Park

20 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The Toledo Youth Commission, Toledo police and United Hoods Softball is inviting the public to celebrate with them for a day full of fun. Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be a variety of family-friendly activities at Robinson Park.

