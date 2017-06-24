Customers sad to see Toledo Sears depart
Melaniece Barnes said she understood why, but she still had a difficult time accepting the decision that the Toledo area's only full-service Sears store - a place she likes to shop - would be gone in just three months. "I was disappointed by this and surprised," said Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|2 hr
|Ms Mundane
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 21
|Andrea-ford
|46
|Bad mothers and carseats
|Jun 18
|Mother of year
|1
|Pound me hard
|Jun 9
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC