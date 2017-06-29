Communities set annual July 4th festivities
The sky lights up during a fireworks display at Fort Meigs in Perrysburg. Thousands of people gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|Jun 26
|Red Crosse
|11
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 21
|Andrea-ford
|46
|Bad mothers and carseats
|Jun 18
|Mother of year
|1
|Pound me hard
|Jun 9
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Curious kin
|7
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC