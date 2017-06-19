Cliffs Building HBI Production Facili...

Cliffs Building HBI Production Facility in Toledo

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. has selected a site in Toledo, Ohio for the development of its first hot briquetted iron production plant. Midrex Technologies was selected to design, engineer and procure equipment for the new plant, which will have the nominal capacity to produce 1.6 million tons of HBI per year.

