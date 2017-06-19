Cliffs Building HBI Production Facility in Toledo
Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. has selected a site in Toledo, Ohio for the development of its first hot briquetted iron production plant. Midrex Technologies was selected to design, engineer and procure equipment for the new plant, which will have the nominal capacity to produce 1.6 million tons of HBI per year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Center News.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad mothers and carseats
|Sun
|Mother of year
|1
|Pound me hard
|Jun 9
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 1
|jennac128
|45
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC