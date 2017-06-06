City of Toledo to hire outside law firms to collect unpaid bills
Five law firms will be going after scofflaws delinquent on water bills and the city's 2.25 percent payroll tax if Toledo City Council approves hiring the lawyers charging commissions ranging from 10 to 20 percent. The city has used outside law firms to collect thousands of dollars in the past but has not had five different firms on the job in recent history.
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pound me hard
|Mon
|TolJay
|2
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 1
|jennac128
|45
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
