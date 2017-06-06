City of Toledo to hire outside law fi...

City of Toledo to hire outside law firms to collect unpaid bills

Five law firms will be going after scofflaws delinquent on water bills and the city's 2.25 percent payroll tax if Toledo City Council approves hiring the lawyers charging commissions ranging from 10 to 20 percent. The city has used outside law firms to collect thousands of dollars in the past but has not had five different firms on the job in recent history.

