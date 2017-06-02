CEO tells Toledo audience startups ta...

CEO tells Toledo audience startups take time

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

It takes just a few years to turn a startup into a firm that can be acquired quickly. But if your goal is to have a large impact on the world, expect it to take at least 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 15 hr jennac128 45
News Todd Meany (Feb '10) 21 hr Walker889 4
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May 16 Allen7542 8
Pound me hard May 15 Allen7542 1
News Panel to look at how heroin affects area May 15 Beth 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,811 • Total comments across all topics: 281,455,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC