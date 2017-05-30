Celebrate the start of warm weather w...

Celebrate the start of warm weather with the Old West End Festival

The people who live in the Old West End of Toledo are getting ready for Toledo's summer kick off, the Old West End Festival. A number of Toledo's founding fathers lived in the Old West End, including the Libbeys of Libby Glass, the Owens' and the Fords.

