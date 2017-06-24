Californian gets 3 years for heroin possession

An Inglewood, Calif., man charged with having a large amount of drugs and money in a local storage unit pleaded guilty Friday to heroin possession and was sentenced to three years in prison by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Gene Zmuda. Olemuel Ricks, 30, who lists a local address in the 3700 block of Hill Avenue, agreed to forfeit $38,500 in cash seized during a search of a West Toledo storage unit by the Toledo Bulk Cash Smuggling Task Force on Feb. 2, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.