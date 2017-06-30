Bond set for probation officer accuse...

Bond set for probation officer accused of sex with 2 of her charges

Read more: Toledo Blade

Lucas County Probation Officer Angela Kimball during her arraignment in Judge Dean Mandros' courtroom at Lucas County Common Pleas on June 30. Lucas County Probation Officer Angela Kimball is led out of the courtroom after her arraignment in Judge Dean Mandros' courtroom at Lucas County Common Pleas on June 30. Bond was set at $10,000 Friday for a Lucas County probation officer accused of having sex with two defendants under her supervision. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Dean Mandros also ordered that Angela R. Kimball have no contact with the two alleged victims nor with any of the probationers she supervised before her indictment Tuesday by a Lucas County grand jury.

