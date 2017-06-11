Bittersweet journey ahead for Toledo Zoo's Louie
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo has traditionally had one or two elephants for decades, but had been without pachyderms since 2011 when an elderly female died and her companion was sent to Cleveland for her social well-being. Louie will join six other elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo that were rescued last year from Swaziland.
