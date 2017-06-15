Authorities: Partners of man facing murder charge should get tested...
Investigators involved in prosecuting an HIV-positive man for murder are urging anyone who had sexual conduct with Ron J. Murdock to get tested for the virus that causes AIDS. Mr. Murdock, 51, of the 3200 block of Craigmoor Avenue was arraigned in Lucas County Common Pleas Court Tuesday where his court-appointed attorney, Gretchen DeBacker, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to murder and felonious assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pound me hard
|Jun 9
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 1
|jennac128
|45
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC