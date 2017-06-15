Authorities: Partners of man facing m...

Authorities: Partners of man facing murder charge should get tested

Investigators involved in prosecuting an HIV-positive man for murder are urging anyone who had sexual conduct with Ron J. Murdock to get tested for the virus that causes AIDS. Mr. Murdock, 51, of the 3200 block of Craigmoor Avenue was arraigned in Lucas County Common Pleas Court Tuesday where his court-appointed attorney, Gretchen DeBacker, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to murder and felonious assault.

