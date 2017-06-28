Aspire Toledo nonprofit to focus on l...

Aspire Toledo nonprofit to focus on local education

Aspire Toledo has spent the past several years bringing stakeholders together and gathering data, and now the nonprofit plans to act on that information. The nonprofit group brings together dozens of businesses, unions, government, and educational organizations to improve health and education outcomes for Lucas County children.

